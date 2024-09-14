Twitter
Viral video: Girl dances in rain, then falls face-first onto her roof, watch

The incident, captured on video, has since gained widespread attention online for a range of reasons.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Viral video: Girl dances in rain, then falls face-first onto her roof, watch
Rain often brings mixed feelings—while some people dread the inconvenience it causes, others love the joy of dancing in it. Recently, a viral video shared on social media showed a girl attempting to enjoy the rain with a spontaneous dance on her rooftop. However, the lighthearted moment took a shocking turn when she accidentally slipped and fell face-first onto the roof’s floor. The incident, captured on video, has since gained widespread attention online for a range of reasons.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Hakeem.khan86’ with the caption, “What a dance.” Though the date and location of the incident remain unclear, the post has amassed numerous likes and sparked a wave of reactions. While some users found the fall humorous, others expressed concern over the girl’s safety, fearing she might have been seriously injured.

In the comment section, opinions varied. One user joked, “Life is gone but dance is not gone,” while another added, “She was ready to put her life at risk for this dance. What is happening to people these days- they are ready to go at any point just for views and likes.” Meanwhile, more empathetic voices emerged, with a commenter saying, “Hopefully, she is not hurt that badly.”

Some users criticized those laughing at the incident. “Brother, dancing is not wrong. Accidents can happen to anyone. She slipped, poor girl, and you are laughing at her. Shame on you for laughing at someone’s grief,” said one person. Another speculated, “It seems that she slipped really badly. I might be wrong, but I think she was kind of crying after that.”

As the video continues to circulate online, it has ignited debates about social media trends and the risks some are willing to take for viral fame. Whether funny or tragic, this video certainly grabbed the internet’s attention.

 

 

 

 

