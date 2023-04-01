Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Girl dances at open door of speeding train, internet slams reckless act

Instagram influencer Ruchi Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share the video and it has angered people massively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Viral video: Girl dances at open door of speeding train, internet slams reckless act
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet may be a happy place where people showcase their dance skills some of them are extraordinary, but at times there are videos that surface online which show the stupid side of people. Just like this video of a girl grooving near the open door of a speeding train. Yes, you heard it right! The girl can be seen shaking a leg to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Hamari Shaadi Mein song. Instagram influencer Ruchi Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share the video and it has angered people massively. 

Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, you can see a girl standing near the open door of a speeding train. As the video goes on, the girl can be seen shaking a leg to Vivah's Hamari Shaadi Mein song without thing about any care. Her stupid act has received major backlash from netizens and they were simply not impressed.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 232,000 likes. Netizens were outraged and disgusted, and they flooded the comments area with their thoughts. People flocked to the comments section to lambaste the girl's stupid act and demand harsh punishment. Check out some of the reactions below:

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
“Wah! Ye hi dekhna bacha tha ab” posted an Instagram user. “Railways should ban her from traveling,” commented another. “Stupidity at its peak,” expressed a third. “Kya hi hora hai yaar, famous hone ke liye ye ab karna padega toh ghar pe theek hu mai apne,” shared a fourth. “True definition of stupidity,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through angry emoticons.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.