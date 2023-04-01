Viral video: Girl dances at open door of speeding train, internet slams reckless act

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet may be a happy place where people showcase their dance skills some of them are extraordinary, but at times there are videos that surface online which show the stupid side of people. Just like this video of a girl grooving near the open door of a speeding train. Yes, you heard it right! The girl can be seen shaking a leg to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Hamari Shaadi Mein song. Instagram influencer Ruchi Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share the video and it has angered people massively.

In the now-viral video, you can see a girl standing near the open door of a speeding train. As the video goes on, the girl can be seen shaking a leg to Vivah's Hamari Shaadi Mein song without thing about any care. Her stupid act has received major backlash from netizens and they were simply not impressed.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 232,000 likes. Netizens were outraged and disgusted, and they flooded the comments area with their thoughts. People flocked to the comments section to lambaste the girl's stupid act and demand harsh punishment. Check out some of the reactions below:

“Wah! Ye hi dekhna bacha tha ab” posted an Instagram user. “Railways should ban her from traveling,” commented another. “Stupidity at its peak,” expressed a third. “Kya hi hora hai yaar, famous hone ke liye ye ab karna padega toh ghar pe theek hu mai apne,” shared a fourth. “True definition of stupidity,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through angry emoticons.