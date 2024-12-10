The video begins with the girl sobbing as she carefully directs warm air from the hair dryer onto the ginger kitten, which appeared cold and unresponsive.

A touching video of a young girl from Hubei province, China, has captured hearts across the internet. The viral clip shows the girl tearfully attempting to save a near-lifeless kitten using a hair dryer to warm it up. Her determination and compassion have left viewers deeply moved.

The video begins with the girl sobbing as she carefully directs warm air from the hair dryer onto the ginger kitten, which appeared cold and unresponsive. Despite her visible distress, she continued her efforts tirelessly. Over time, the kitten started showing signs of recovery, eventually becoming active enough to drink milk from a bottle. The girl wrapped the kitten in a sweater to ensure it stayed warm, a moment that highlighted her care and resourcefulness.

The heartwarming moment was shared online by her father and quickly gained traction, first on Douyin and later on Instagram. The video has garnered over 90,000 views, with people praising the girl's empathy and calling her an "angel" and "a hero."

Viewers from around the world left comments lauding her actions, with many noting how her love and determination saved a tiny life. The video serves as a reminder of the power of compassion and the difference small acts of kindness can make.