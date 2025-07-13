Viral video: Girl breaks down after being slapped by auto driver for selling roses, netizens say 'It’s hunting us'

In this video shared on Instagram by content creator 'Ride With Shikhar', the little girl is seen crying uncontrollably, sitting on a road divider, moments after an auto-rickshaw passes by.

A heartbreaking incident is going viral on social media in which a little girl is seen crying uncontrollably on a road divider after being slapped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Kota. Reportedly, the driver hit the girl because she was running behind his auto and trying to sell roses to a passenger sitting inside. In this video shared on Instagram by content creator 'Ride With Shikhar', the little girl is seen crying uncontrollably, sitting on a road divider, moments after an auto-rickshaw passes by. A passing auto-rickshaw driver, Shikhar, saw her, stopped and asked if someone had hit her.

The girl was still crying and silent; she did not respond. Later, the video revealed that an auto driver slapped her because she was chasing his auto and selling roses to a passenger sitting inside. Shikhar tried to comfort her, asked if she was okay and offered to buy roses, but the terrified girl refused to speak or take money.

"She didn't cry because she didn't get money... she cried because the world let her down. An auto driver slapped her when she followed his auto to sell roses. I stopped, listened to her and tried to comfort her. She refused money, not out of pride, but out of pain. Let's be better people. Be a reason for someone to believe that kindness still exists," the caption of the video read.

The video has garnered strong reactions online, with many users angry at the alleged violence and demanding accountability.

One user wrote, "If I at least get the auto number. I’ll definitely give him a return gift that his generation will remember forever. It’s hunting me."

Another user said, "Breaks my heart to see her cry, thanks for comforting her!"

A third user commented, "You know it’s not for sympathy when she rejected the money. Man, my heart aches."

A fourth one said, "You didn’t just make the girl happy. You made pretty much everyone watching this video happy"

