Viral video: Girl ‘accidentally’ hits her boyfriend while playing punching game, netizens say 'perfect opportunity' (Photo: Twitter)

Viral video: Sometimes adventure games can go wrong due to our mistakes. Videos of such incidents are widely available on social media. One such video has surfaced on the internet where a girl tries to hit a punching bag but 'accidentally' punched her boyfriend. The man can be seen standing near the arcade punching game.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media. However, some say the move was deliberate, given the boxer’s fancy footwork and well-timed aim. It is worth noting that the video is from 2018 and doing rounds on social media again. Check out the viral here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "That was deliberate. Perfect opportunity." While another user commented, "Bro was just minding his business this was personal." Check out below what others have said:

Staged pretty well, I must say. Guy moves his head back at the perfect moment.

Almost had me. — EddieChavez@AZ (@EddiechavezAZ1) February 18, 2023

Naaaah she’s been waiting for that moment — Mpingana (@EM_Iipinge) February 19, 2023

Looks like she's been longing to do that for a long while — Malome Prince (@PrinceMalose) February 19, 2023

Nahhhh she was skipping towards him, that was just for him. — ED Packerfan) February 19, 2023

Now he knows how strong she is — Mohkshadah (@mohkshadah69) February 19, 2023

