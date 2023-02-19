Search icon
Viral video: Girl ‘accidentally’ hits her boyfriend while playing punching game, netizens say 'perfect opportunity'

The video is from 2018 and doing rounds on social media again. Check out how netizens reacted to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Viral video: Girl ‘accidentally’ hits her boyfriend while playing punching game, netizens say 'perfect opportunity' (Photo: Twitter)

Viral video: Sometimes adventure games can go wrong due to our mistakes. Videos of such incidents are widely available on social media. One such video has surfaced on the internet where a girl tries to hit a punching bag but 'accidentally' punched her boyfriend. The man can be seen standing near the arcade punching game.

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media. However, some say the move was deliberate, given the boxer’s fancy footwork and well-timed aim. It is worth noting that the video is from 2018 and doing rounds on social media again. Check out the viral here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "That was deliberate. Perfect opportunity." While another user commented, "Bro was just minding his business this was personal." Check out below what others have said:

 

 

 

 

