Viral

Viral video: Giant tiger stands on hind legs, embraces man; watch

A video depicting a man and a giant tiger engaging in a hug in an enclosed space has gone viral, leaving the internet in shock.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

In a recent viral video circulating the web, an extraordinary interaction between a man and a colossal tiger within an enclosed area has raised alarm and fear among online spectators.

The footage captures a surprising moment as the tiger, standing upright on its hind legs, appears to be making a gesture of embrace towards the man. Initially taken aback, the man eventually responds by reciprocating the hug, leading to a startling exchange.

However, the video has triggered a flurry of concern and outrage among online viewers, with many deeming the interaction as an act of animal cruelty. The implications of such interactions have been fervently debated, with calls for prohibiting such activities, citing concerns for both the animals' welfare and the safety of onlookers. The video has amassed 13,000 likes and a myriad of strong reactions.

Commentators expressed their distress and disapproval in the comment section. "It's distressing to witness such a powerful wild animal confined in such an environment," one user lamented. "This should be strictly prohibited for safety reasons," echoed another concerned viewer. Others highlighted the disregard for safety and care on both sides, emphasizing the dangers of keeping wild animals as pets.

The video has brought to light a broader conversation on the ethics and safety of human-animal interactions, igniting a passionate discourse regarding the treatment and handling of wild creatures in captivity.

 

 

