Wildlife can indeed be very strange, very ‘wild’ and with lots of surprises. It shows the side of the world we not only not explored but also which can shock us to a great level. Recently, a very unusual sight in the dense forests of South Africa left everyone shocked when they saw a massive python rolled around a tree. The amazing video quickly went viral on social media.

The video was shared by the account with the name, Capture the Wild on social media platform X, which more than 100,000 people viewed and around 1,800 liked. The viral video shows a scene from a wild forest of South Africa, in which a huge python is seen climbing the branches of a tree.

The video also clearly shows the python wrapping its long and gigantic body around the tree trunk as it moves upwards. The head of the snake was going upwards whereas its tail was almost at the bottom of the tree, seeming like it was the size of the tree. The length of the python seems likely to be between 15 to 20 feet.

The video was captioned, “Massive python spotted climbing a tree in South Africa.”

South Africa is famous for its diverse ecosystem with a massive variety of animal species and a sight like this is one of its forests is not so uncommon. It is also known for indigenous and sub-tropical forests. However, those who have not seen forests or any wild species like this, were truly amazed by the massive structure of this snake.

The largest snake in South Africa is the Southern African rock python (Python natalensis). This magnificent reptile can have lengths of more than 5 meters (or 16 feet), making it a true giant of the South African wilderness.

The Southern African rock pythons kill their prey before eating it whole. They usually feed on small mammals, birds, and reptiles and live in diverse environments, like savannas, grasslands, and rocky outcrops.