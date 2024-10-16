Pythons are non-venomous constrictor snakes that kill prey by wrapping around them and suffocating them.

A scary moment caught on video has gone viral, showing a giant python wrapping itself around a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The incident, which took place in Singanapalle village, has sparked concern and jokes on social media.

The video shows a truck driver who had drunk heavily after finishing his work. Unable to walk home, he lay down on a platform, completely unaware of his surroundings. While he was passed out, a large python emerged from nearby woods and started wrapping itself around the driver.

Villagers who saw the snake rushed to help. After recording the video, they managed to pull the snake away from the man using firewood. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed, as the snake did not attempt to attack him.

Pythons are non-venomous constrictor snakes that kill prey by wrapping around them and suffocating them. They can grow up to 20 feet long and are found in forests, grasslands, and near water bodies in India.

The video has been viewed over 26 lakh times, and many social media users were shocked. Some pointed out that the snake didn’t have venom, so the real danger was being crushed. Others made light-hearted comments, with one user joking, "Find out the liquor brand," referring to the driver’s drunken state.