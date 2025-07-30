Viral video: Giant python emerges from police jeep in Madhya Pradesh, WATCH

In the video, the police officers were seen keeping an eye on the snake's movements from a distance, without disturbing it.

A video of a giant python crawling out from under a police jeep and disappearing into a nearby forest has gone viral.

The incident took place on a road in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The video clip shows a giant python crawling out of a moving police vehicle. The incident took place when the Bhanpura police were on routine duty.

The patrol jeep was following another vehicle when its driver suddenly stopped and a man got out. That's when the police team noticed something moving under their vehicle. Moments later, a large snake crawled out of the jeep's undercarriage, which is the part below the main cabin, and slowly started crawling towards the forest along the road.

In the video, the police officers were seen keeping an eye on the snake's movements from a distance, without disturbing it. It seemed like they were making sure that the snake reached back to the forest safely.

Earlier today, another snake video from Maharashtra made the rounds on the internet. A 70-year-old woman from a Pune village was seen handling a venomous rat snake with her bare hands.

Shakuntala Sutar picked up the snake as soon as it entered her house and gently wrapped it around her neck without any help. She said she wanted to teach others not to harm such reptiles unnecessarily.

