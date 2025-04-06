A viral video shows a Russian mermaid performer was attacked by a giant fish in China. The video which was first posted by Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park had gone viral as many netizens shared the viral video of fish attacking mermaid.

Viral video of mermaid attacked by giant fish

The video shows 22-year-old Masha performing in China’s Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park aquarium and a giant fish, nicknamed the ‘living dinosaur’ suddenly attacked and almost ate the woman as it caught her head by its jaws. However, the woman rescued herself from one of the most traumatic fish bites ever. Masha was performing to a crowd of spectators who trembled with fear on watching the horrifying viral attack by fish.

The Primitive Forest Park offered the woman performer USD 96 (Rs 8,210.83) in ‘moral damages’ after the bone chilling incident but was asked not to reveal anything about the mermaid fish attack. Masha, the viral mermaid performer, was immediately rushed to hospital after the viral giant fish attack.

The fish that caught the mermaid’s head is the sturgeon (fish attack mermaid), the species which has been living for millions of years without major evolution to its anatomy. The living fossil is mainly lives in the fresh and coastal waters from Canada to Florida.

The aquarium at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park is a freshwater aquarium that contains native species of Mekong and Yangtze River along with some species of rare amphibians. However, the fish’s type was not mentioned in the reports carrying the news of the attack.