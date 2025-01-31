Reports say Masha was injured in her head, neck, and eye from the attack.

A shocking incident at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park in China has gone viral after a giant fish attacked a woman performing as a mermaid in front of stunned spectators.

Masha, a 22-year-old Russian performer, was swimming in an aquarium tank, wearing a bikini top and a mermaid tail. She was waving at the audience while fish swam around her, but things quickly turned terrifying. As Masha floated upwards toward the surface, a giant fish suddenly lunged at her, biting her face.

In a matter of seconds, Masha freed herself from the fish's grip and quickly swam upwards, but not before sustaining injuries. The audience watched in shock, screaming as the event unfolded before their eyes.

Reports say Masha was injured in her head, neck, and eye from the attack. Despite the pain, she was forced to continue the performance and return to the aquarium tank, even though she was hurt. Russian media reports also revealed that Masha was given £78 in "moral damages" but was told not to talk about the incident, as the park allegedly tried to hide what happened.

The video of the attack has spread across social media, with viewers expressing shock and concern for Masha’s safety. This incident has raised questions about the safety of performers working with animals and whether the park took proper precautions.

