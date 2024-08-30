Viral video: Giant crocodile rescued after wandering into Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur Parapa village, watch

A massive crocodile was rescued from Hapur Parapa village in Uttar Pradesh after it wandered from a nearby pond.

A massive crocodile, which had strayed from a nearby pond into Hapur Parapa village in Uttar Pradesh, was successfully rescued by forest officials, as reported by ANI. The operation was sparked by alarmed villagers who noticed the unusual intruder and immediately contacted the forest department. The forest department then sought help from Wildlife SOS to manage the situation.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Forest department team rescued a crocodile from a pond near Hapur's Parapa village. pic.twitter.com/uNgC9aNjAJ — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

India's monsoon season has brought significant rainfall to various regions, causing floods in residential areas and giving crocodiles the chance to venture into unusual places. A video recently circulated online showing an 11-foot mugger crocodile wandering around the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda campus in Vadodara. The Vishwamitri River, which flows for 17 kilometers through Vadodara, is home to approximately 300 crocodiles. "In the past five days, we have rescued 10 crocodiles. Two have been released, while eight are still under our care. We will release them once the water levels of the river subside," an official told ANI.

The western state of Gujarat is currently grappling with severe flooding due to continuous rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for extremely heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions, as a deep depression over the Arabian Sea near the Gujarat coast is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The cyclonic storm is anticipated to form by Friday, with the potential to further impact the region.