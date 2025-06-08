Imagine you're casually taking a stroll down the nearby road and you see a giant alligator sun-soaking! What is going to be your first reaction? Sorry, of course, you'll be terrified, probably frozen.

Imagine you're casually taking a stroll down the nearby road and you see a giant alligator sun-soaking! What is going to be your first reaction? Sorry, of course, you'll be terrified, probably frozen. Well, the wild imagination came to life as the massive reptile weighing nearly 400 pounds (181.44 kilograms approximately) and stretching close to 10 feet was spotted at a location in North Carolina, the US.

The alligator, seemingly black in colour, was found lounging by the roadside. It has a nickname too! The reptile, now fondly called “Pepe the Gator,” was found near the double yellow line on Old 30 Road in North Carolina on May 28.

Deputies from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, rushed to the site and safely rescued the reptile. The Sheriff's Office later shared a post on Facebook, calling Pepe a “prehistoric perp”. He jokingly listed charges against Pepe, such as “Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers” and “Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe.”

“He was just chilling and snapping,” the post said, adding that the gator ignored "no lounging on roadways” sign. “No injuries were reported, unless you count his pride, since Pepe refused to be cuffed", it further said.

The post also highlighted that the gator was safely rescued, "We’re told the gator has been safely relocated — and no, he didn’t get to ride shotgun."

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Did y’all tell him “see ya later, alligator?” an user jokingly wrote.

Another user wrote, "my homie did nothing wrong", with the hastag #freepepe.

A third joined, "Great job everyone!!!"