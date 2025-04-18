The video shows the giant kangaroo standing upright with a smaller kangaroo nearby.

Australia is no stranger to shocking wildlife moments, but a recently resurfaced video has taken things to a whole new level. The video, which shows a massive kangaroo standing eerily in a backyard, has left the internet stunned and terrified. This giant 7-foot-tall kangaroo doesn’t just stand; it strikes a bizarre and unsettling pose that many viewers are comparing to a scene straight out of a horror movie. The moment has quickly gone viral, drawing attention from around the world and sparking a flood of reactions online.

The clip was originally shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Squatch Watch’ and quickly gained over 554,000 likes. The video shows the giant kangaroo standing upright with a smaller kangaroo nearby. What really caught people’s attention was the way the big kangaroo leaned back slightly, using its tail for support. This strange movement and its intense stare left many people on edge, leading to comments like, “The way he turned to look at you… horror movie material right there.”

As the video gained popularity, reactions poured in from all corners of the internet. One user said, “I THINK IT’S AI. Still scary tho,” suggesting the moment felt too unreal to be true. Another commented, “Why did he have to lean back like that? That was terrifying.”

Others were equally spooked, with one person adding, “One kick from him, I’m on Jupiter.” Another user pointed out how the kangaroo used its tail to hold itself up: “He’s literally holding himself with his own tail.”

Some users couldn't stop focusing on the kangaroo's stare, with one commenting, “Dude looked back to confirm, ‘Don’t you dare stop me today.’” And, “Why did he just stare right at us like that,” another person questioned.

While kangaroos are common in Australia, with an estimated population of 30 to 50 million, such unusual behavior still surprises many.

