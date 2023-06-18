Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: German woman's sizzling dance to 'Tere Vaaste' on crowded foot-over bridge impresses internet

New Delhi: In today's world, Bollywood songs have become a global phenomenon, captivating people from all corners of the globe and gaining immense popularity on social media platforms. It is not uncommon to come across online videos featuring foreigners singing or dancing to various Indian tracks. One such video recently surfaced, showcasing a German woman dancing to Vicky Kaushal's hit song 'Tere Vaaste' from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on a crowded foot-over bridge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Viral video: German woman's sizzling dance to 'Tere Vaaste' on crowded foot-over bridge impresses internet
screengrab

New Delhi: In today's world, Bollywood songs have become a global phenomenon, captivating people from all corners of the globe and gaining immense popularity on social media platforms. It is not uncommon to come across online videos featuring foreigners singing or dancing to various Indian tracks. One such video recently surfaced, showcasing a German woman dancing to Vicky Kaushal's hit song 'Tere Vaaste' from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on a crowded foot-over bridge.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juli Sharma (@namastejuli)

The video, shared by Juli Sharma, a German resident who has been living in India for the past two years, has garnered significant attention. Juli has been actively creating and sharing various videos, but this particular one has managed to capture the hearts of many while also sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

The viral video has ignited a lively discussion on social media, with a wide range of reactions from viewers. Some users enthusiastically praised the German girl's incredible dance moves and commended her for showcasing such confidence and talent. They were captivated by her ability to immerse herself in the Indian culture and art form.

On the other hand, there were individuals who expressed criticism and labeled the video as "cringe."  However, amidst the criticism, there were also many users who jumped to Juli's defense. They appreciated her enthusiasm, dedication, and her willingness to embrace and express herself through dance. They highlighted the importance of celebrating cultural exchange and appreciating individuals who genuinely engage with different art forms.

The viral video has sparked a range of reactions from netizens, including contrasting comments regarding the appropriateness of dancing on foot over bridges. One user expressed disapproval, stating, "Foot over bridges are not a place to dance," highlighting concerns about safety and appropriateness in public spaces. On the other hand, another user enthusiastically commented, "Wow, I love your dance moves," appreciating the German woman's talent and enjoying her performance. Meanwhile, a third user simply stated, "This is so, so good dance," indicating their admiration for her skills and the quality of her dancing.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Check interest rate, tax deduction, tax incentives and other benefits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.