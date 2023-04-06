Viral video: German woman in stunning saree grooves to Saajanji Ghar Aaye, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

screengrab

New Delhi: In recent years, Indian songs have acquired enormous popularity among people from other countries. The trend is abundantly obvious in the various social media videos that show foreigners singing or dancing to various Indian songs. Just like this video that shows a German woman donning a beautiful saree and dancing to the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

An Instagram user and content creator from Germany, Nina, posted the video on her personal page. The now-viral video opens with Nia donning a stunning maroon coloured saree with Indian-style jewellery and grooving to the peppy track from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai movie. Undoubtedly, her infectious energy and killer expressions will capture your heart.

The clip was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered close to 2,000 likes and counting. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 34,000 views. Netizens flooded the comment section with praises for the young woman.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The next time I am in Germany I'd love to get Indian Traditional saree for you also stoles or anything else just let me know ,” expressed an Instagram user. “That's just woww. Your moves. Your expressions they are just soo good. You are on fire keep going,” shared another. “Wow.. you dance so well and it reflects how you're truly happy doing it keep going.. you are doing amazing ” posted a third. “I tried to wear my mother in-laws saree and omg it's hard to put on let alone dance in then it look,” commented a fourth. “I love how you're so awesome! Indeed wonderful! Keep going gi,” wrote a fifth.