A funeral in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, turned into a terrifying scene when a coffin and the pallbearers carrying it fell into the grave. The incident happened at Greenmount Cemetery during the burial of Benjamin Aviles, as reported by The Mirror.

Aviles, originally from Lares, Puerto Rico, had been living in North Philadelphia. He passed away on March 21 due to heart-related complications. His family and friends had gathered at the cemetery to say their final goodbyes when the accident took place.

As the pallbearers carried the casket to the grave, the wooden platform that was supposed to hold it gave way. A video of the moment showed the structure collapsing, causing the coffin and everyone holding it to fall straight into the grave.

Several people were injured in the fall, with some suffering injuries to their legs, hands, and backs. Aviles’s son was the most seriously hurt. The casket landed directly on him, and he lost consciousness for a few moments.

NEW: Deceased man's son gets trapped under his father's casket after a platform collapsed, taking the entire family into the grave.



That's unfortunate.



The incident happened at a funeral in Philadelphia for Benjamin Aviles who passed away in late March.



When the pallbearers… pic.twitter.com/0Zha1mnKnN April 8, 2025

Maribelle Rodriguez, Aviles’s stepdaughter, told ABC6 that the platform looked unsafe from the beginning. “The whole thing was trembling. It was wobbly, the wood was all wet and soaked,” she said.

The family is blaming the cemetery and funeral home for negligence. They believe the poor condition of the platform caused the accident and are asking for an apology and compensation. “There should be some reimbursement, seeing that the ceremony was interrupted. Nothing was done properly,” Rodriguez added.

The video of the shocking fall was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where many people expressed concern and sadness. Some called the incident “traumatically dangerous,” while others blamed the funeral organisers.