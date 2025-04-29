A video showcasing AI's food-inspired wearables has gone viral on the internet. The video, posted on Instagram by user 'hoohoocreations80' on April 27, has garnered over six lakh likes till now.

In a creative and humorous twist, an AI-generated video has taken social media by storm, showcasing food items transformed into wearable fashion statements. The video, posted on Instagram by user 'hoohoocreations80' on April 27, has garnered over six lakh likes and sparked a flood of comments.

The video opens with a woman draped in a stunning dosa-themed saree, complete with the texture and hues of the popular South Indian dish. The saree's rich golden brown and off-white tones perfectly capture the essence of the dosa. The video then introduces a range of food-inspired fashion items, including an ice cream clutch with vibrant flavors represented in pink, off-white, and green. The bag's soft, oozing texture even features a small section that hangs down as if the ice cream is melting.

Other creative designs include a man sporting a shirt filled with steamed idlis, complete with tiny idli-shaped buttons. The video also showcases a bread sandwich trolley bag, wristwatches designed like pani puri and gulab jamun, a popcorn dupatta, potato chip earrings, and even a jalebi hair stick.

The video's caption, "What if the food we love wasn't just meant to be eaten... but worn, carried, and lived with?" sparks the imagination and invites viewers to think outside the box. The AI-generated visuals are a testament to the creative possibilities of artificial intelligence and its ability to push boundaries.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "The idli man wins," while another said, "Ice cream bag and ghee dosa saree is super."

A third user wrote, "I want that pani puri watch."

Praising the AI-inspired design, a forth user wrote, "this is ultimate."

The video's viral success is a reflection of the audience's fascination with the intersection of food and fashion. The creative and playful designs have sparked a range of reactions, from amazement to amusement. While some have praised the creativity and innovation behind the designs, others have expressed surprise and delight at seeing their favorite food items transformed into wearable art.