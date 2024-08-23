Viral video: Four on-duty police offices suspended for dancing in uniform, watch

In an unexpected turn of events, four police personnel from Nagpur’s Gandhibaug area have been suspended for three months after a video of them dancing in uniform while on duty went viral. The officers, ASI Sanjay Patankar, Head Constable Abdul Qayyum Gani, Bhagyashree Giri, and Constable Nirmala Gawli, were seen dancing to the Bollywood hit "Khaike Paan Banaraswala" following the Independence Day celebrations on August 15th.

The video, which was shared online, quickly gained traction, sparking mixed reactions from the public. While some defended the officers, arguing that they deserved a moment of joy, others criticized their actions, believing that such behavior was inappropriate for on-duty police officers. The viral clip soon caught the attention of senior officials.

Taking the matter seriously, Zone-3 in-charge DCP Rahul Madne issued a suspension order for all four officers. The suspension emphasized the need for discipline within the police force and the responsibility officers have to maintain a respectful image while in uniform. Despite repeated reminders, the officers’ actions were deemed to have tarnished the image of the police department, leading to their suspension for three months.

This incident serves as a reminder of the high standards expected from those in uniform and the importance of maintaining decorum, even in moments of celebration.