Gujarat: Former sarpanch showers Rs 100, Rs 500 notes at wedding event in Mehsana, watch viral video (Photo: Twitter)

Sarpanch viral video: We have often seen people showering cash during weddings in India. Video of the same can be seen on the internet. People left no stone unturned to celebrate the wedding with great pomp and show. Now, a video from a wedding event has surprised many.

The viral video is reportedly from Gujarat's Mehsana district where a former sarpanch showered money from the top of his house during a wedding event in Agol village in Kekri tehsil.

According to reports, former sarpanch Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav showered money as part of a celebration of his nephew Razak’s wedding. Videos of Yadav and some of his family members showering notes have gone viral.

The video also shows a huge crowd gathered in front of the house to collect the cash being showered from the house. They reportedly showered Rs 100 and Rs 500 currency notes. Check out the viral video here:

Razak was on a wedding procession in the village when the former sarpanch and his family members went to the rooftop and showered money on people gathered to witness the celebrations. The people can be seen trying to catch the notes falling on them. The Bollywood song 'Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah' from Jodha Akbar is heard playing in the background.

