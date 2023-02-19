Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Gujarat: Former sarpanch showers Rs 100, Rs 500 notes at wedding event in Mehsana, watch viral video

The former sarpanch and some of his family members showered money as part of a celebration of his nephew's wedding.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Gujarat: Former sarpanch showers Rs 100, Rs 500 notes at wedding event in Mehsana, watch viral video
Gujarat: Former sarpanch showers Rs 100, Rs 500 notes at wedding event in Mehsana, watch viral video (Photo: Twitter)

Sarpanch viral video: We have often seen people showering cash during weddings in India. Video of the same can be seen on the internet. People left no stone unturned to celebrate the wedding with great pomp and show. Now, a video from a wedding event has surprised many.

The viral video is reportedly from Gujarat's Mehsana district where a former sarpanch showered money from the top of his house during a wedding event in Agol village in Kekri tehsil.

According to reports, former sarpanch Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav showered money as part of a celebration of his nephew Razak’s wedding. Videos of Yadav and some of his family members showering notes have gone viral.

The video also shows a huge crowd gathered in front of the house to collect the cash being showered from the house. They reportedly showered Rs 100 and Rs 500 currency notes. Check out the viral video here:

Razak was on a wedding procession in the village when the former sarpanch and his family members went to the rooftop and showered money on people gathered to witness the celebrations. The people can be seen trying to catch the notes falling on them. The Bollywood song 'Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah' from Jodha Akbar is heard playing in the background.

READ | Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree shares fabulous beach photos from Maldives

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Pakistani girls’ sizzling dance on Nora Fatehi’s Manike goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.