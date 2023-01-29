'Mehfil loot li': Former Pak captain Sarfaraz Ahmed sings Bollywood song at Shan Masood's wedding

screengrab

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former captain of Pakistan, recently made a triumphant comeback to international cricket. He recently participated in Pakistan's first Test series against New Zealand at home in three years, scoring a ton and three half-centuries. Now the former skipper of Pakistan has revealed a new look and showcased his singing skills during Shan Masood's wedding recently. The video of the same has gone crazy viral on social media. Take a look here:

In case you missed it - here is Sarfaraz Ahmed showing his brilliant singing skills pic.twitter.com/lz60SxsYxe — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 26, 2023

In the now-viral video, the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain can be seen singing the Akshay Kumar-Abhishek Bachchan starring wedding song, ‘Mubarak ho tumko ye shaadi tumhari’ for Masood. Then, Masood is seen standing from his chair to give him an embrace. Several individuals can be heard cheering and hooting in the background.

The video went viral for obvious reasons as it garnered more than 36.2k views. Netizens praised Sarfaraz Ahmed's melodious voice in the comment section. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In the Twitter comments section, one person said, "Saiffii bhai ne mehfill loot lii !! He is such a good soul." A second person added, "A great guy. Only likeable character in the Pakistan team. " "Wow what a voice," said a third. A fourth person added, "I want my friend to sing like this, aww so cute."