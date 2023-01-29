Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Mehfil loot li': Former Pak captain Sarfaraz Ahmed sings Bollywood song at Shan Masood's wedding

Now the former skipper of Pakistan has revealed a new look and showcased his singing skills during Shan Masood's wedding recently.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

'Mehfil loot li': Former Pak captain Sarfaraz Ahmed sings Bollywood song at Shan Masood's wedding
screengrab

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former captain of Pakistan, recently made a triumphant comeback to international cricket. He recently participated in Pakistan's first Test series against New Zealand at home in three years, scoring a ton and three half-centuries. Now the former skipper of Pakistan has revealed a new look and showcased his singing skills during Shan Masood's wedding recently. The video of the same has gone crazy viral on social media. Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, the 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain can be seen singing the Akshay Kumar-Abhishek Bachchan starring wedding song, ‘Mubarak ho tumko ye shaadi tumhari’ for Masood. Then, Masood is seen standing from his chair to give him an embrace. Several individuals can be heard cheering and hooting in the background.

The video went viral for obvious reasons as it garnered more than 36.2k views. Netizens praised Sarfaraz Ahmed's melodious voice in the comment section. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In the Twitter comments section, one person said, "Saiffii bhai ne mehfill loot lii !! He is such a good soul." A second person added, "A great guy. Only likeable character in the Pakistan team. " "Wow what a voice," said a third. A fourth person added, "I want my friend to sing like this, aww so cute."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.