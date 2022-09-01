Search icon
Viral video: Foreigner struggles to eat in 'desi' style with hands; netizens applaud efforts

This video of a foreign man eating in traditional Indian style with his hands has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Photo: Instagram (Screengrab of viral video)

India is renowned for its diverse cultures and customs, which are upheld by millions of people. Eating with your hands is one of these traditions. Experts have frequently addressed the benefits of this. Ayurvedic doctors claim that this technique has numerous advantages, including improved digestion and healthy blood circulation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Good News From 

 

It's interesting to observe forgeiners engaging in some of these practices. One such video of a foreign man eating in traditional Indian style with his hands has gone viral. The first man we see in the video looks to be having difficulty eating with his hand since he is confused about how to do it properly.

He made several attempts to adjust his arm, even attempting to suck the rice out of his hand. Then, we witness another Caucasian man, wearing a greyish blue shirt, properly demonstrate how to eat like the locals.

The video has gained widespread traction on social media, and a page called "seasia.co" also shared it on Instagram. The video has received over 2 lakh likes and over 41 lakh views since it was shared. Many viewers found the video amusing and appreciated the guy's effort.

One user said, "Lol I appreciate his effort tho !". While another highly appreciated the efforts and wrote, "Why is this funny? Dude is experiencing new cultures and should be applauded".

