Bollywood actor Salman Khan is an evergreen star, and everything related to his films, from songs to dialogues, is quite popular. The song “Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi” from Salman’s film Hello Brother, which was released in September 1999, became very famous among cinema lovers. Now, a video of a foreigner driving a car while listening to this song of Salman Khan is going viral and watching it will surely make Salman fans' hearts flutter. The foreigner is seen playing a song from Salman’s film at full volume in the car and singing it loudly himself. He repeats few words from the song in his English accent which sounds both funny but interesting.

Foreigner listens to Salman Khan’s ‘Teri Chunariya..’

When the foreigner repeats the line “Teri Chunariya...” from the song, it creates a groovy vibe. He sings the song with so much enthusiasm that viewers watching the video enjoy it to the fullest. During the drive, this clip of him enjoying the song with full energy has people showering love in the comments section. The man's liveliness is impressing everyone.

Don’t miss his “Teri Chunariyaaaaaaa” in the end pic.twitter.com/qFp3jCbRL7 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) March 12, 2025

It is worth mentioning that the song ‘Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi’ starred Salman Khan and actress Rani Mukerji. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The lyrics were written by Sudhakar Sharma, and the music was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Additionally, Salman Khan's film Sikandar is also set to release on the occasion of Eid at the box office. The release date for this film has not been finalized yet.

Social media users reacting to man’s funny video

Users are leaving reactions in the comment section praising the man’s rendition of the Bollywood song and even making jokes on her singing. One user wrote, “This is all Himesh Reshammiya's magic.” Another user said, “Sending you lots of love.” A third user asked, “Who is this guy and where is he from?" Many have asked others to download his video as they found it unique and funny. “Hahaha real enjoying,” wrote a user taking a dig at the man’s singing skills. Seeing the man’s interest in Bollywood songs, a man wrote, “send him lens neela neela,” referring a Bhojpuri song and posing him a challenge.