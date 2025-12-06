FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left-hand toss move

Viral video shows German woman’s shock at Delhi’s chaotic traffic, calls experience ‘roller coaster’

What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha? Can it be passed?

Hema Malini never competed with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol for Dharmendra's love: 'How can you torture someone for...'

When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after South Africa series? Detailed look at India's ODI timeline for 2026

Indian Railways BIG MOVE amid IndiGo flight cancellations, set to run 89 special trains in next 3 days, check full train routes

Dharmendra's 'terahvin' organised in this Mathura village; 10,000 people attend shaanti paath, brahmabhoj, Sholay screening

PM Modi issues BIG statement on Indian economy: 'Transformation not merely about...'

Viral video: Foreigner loses cool, climbs onto IndiGo counter amid flight disruptions, watch

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Samay Raina wants this contestant to win Salman Khan's show; not Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, but...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left-hand toss move

KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left

Viral video shows German woman’s shock at Delhi’s chaotic traffic, calls experience ‘roller coaster’

Viral video shows German woman’s shock at Delhi’s chaotic traffic, calls experie

Hema Malini never competed with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol for Dharmendra's love: 'How can you torture someone for...'

Hema Malini never competed with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol for Dharmendra's love

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Foreigner loses cool, climbs onto IndiGo counter amid flight disruptions, watch

Clips from the terminal show her asking for food and basic assistance, while ground staff attempt to calm her down and repeatedly urge her to leave the counter.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

Viral video: Foreigner loses cool, climbs onto IndiGo counter amid flight disruptions, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a dramatic display of desperation amid the IndiGo crisis, a foreign passenger was seen storming the airline counter at Mumbai airport, demanding answers about the cancellation of her flight, which left her and thousands of passengers across the country stranded for days.

In a video circulating online, an unnamed woman is seen losing her temper at IndiGo ground staff, before grabbing the frame of a service window and striding barefoot to the counter.

Clips from the terminal show her asking for food and basic assistance, while ground staff attempt to calm her down and repeatedly urge her to leave the counter.

Following the incident, CISF had to intervene after airline staff refused to let a passenger check her luggage inside the airport. The woman, who had come for treatment, was stranded due to the cancellation of her connecting IndiGo flight.

Behind her was a long queue of passengers, who appeared less agitated but equally uncertain about their travel plans. Similar scenes of anger and confusion were witnessed at airports across the country as massive flight cancellations continued.

This clip shows the tense reaction of frustrated passengers to flight cancellations and has gone viral on social media.

 

 

The IndiGo crisis continued for a fifth day on Saturday, with disruptions continuing across the country. Operations in Delhi are gradually stabilising, but cancellations continue: 86 flights were cancelled in Delhi, 109 in Mumbai, over 120 in Bengaluru, 69 in Hyderabad, and 42 in Pune.

Three arrivals and three departures were cancelled in Thiruvananthapuram, seven arrivals and 12 departures were cancelled in Ahmedabad from midnight to 6 am, and 29 flights were cancelled in Chennai from 9 am until 9 am.

The current operational crisis is attributed to a shortage of pilots and cabin crew following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) regulations, which require longer rest periods for crews.

IndiGo has admitted that it underestimated the number of pilots required under the revised norms.

The government has suspended the FDTL order, stating that operations are expected to stabilize within three days, and has ordered a high-level investigation into the crisis.

Also read: Singapore Envoy joins staff wedding via video call after IndiGo cancels flight, watch

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left-hand toss move
KL Rahul admits ignoring Virat Kohli's advice, reveals brain behind India's left
What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha? Can it be passed?
What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha?
Hema Malini never competed with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol for Dharmendra's love: 'How can you torture someone for...'
Hema Malini never competed with Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol for Dharmendra's love
When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after South Africa series? Detailed look at India's ODI timeline for 2026
When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after South Africa series?
Indian Railways BIG MOVE amid IndiGo flight cancellations, set to run 89 special trains in next 3 days, check full train routes
Indian Railways BIG MOVE amid IndiGo flight cancellations, set to run 89 special
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement