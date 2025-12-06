Viral video: Foreigner loses cool, climbs onto IndiGo counter amid flight disruptions, watch

Clips from the terminal show her asking for food and basic assistance, while ground staff attempt to calm her down and repeatedly urge her to leave the counter.

In a dramatic display of desperation amid the IndiGo crisis, a foreign passenger was seen storming the airline counter at Mumbai airport, demanding answers about the cancellation of her flight, which left her and thousands of passengers across the country stranded for days.

In a video circulating online, an unnamed woman is seen losing her temper at IndiGo ground staff, before grabbing the frame of a service window and striding barefoot to the counter.

Clips from the terminal show her asking for food and basic assistance, while ground staff attempt to calm her down and repeatedly urge her to leave the counter.

Following the incident, CISF had to intervene after airline staff refused to let a passenger check her luggage inside the airport. The woman, who had come for treatment, was stranded due to the cancellation of her connecting IndiGo flight.

Behind her was a long queue of passengers, who appeared less agitated but equally uncertain about their travel plans. Similar scenes of anger and confusion were witnessed at airports across the country as massive flight cancellations continued.

This clip shows the tense reaction of frustrated passengers to flight cancellations and has gone viral on social media.

The IndiGo crisis continued for a fifth day on Saturday, with disruptions continuing across the country. Operations in Delhi are gradually stabilising, but cancellations continue: 86 flights were cancelled in Delhi, 109 in Mumbai, over 120 in Bengaluru, 69 in Hyderabad, and 42 in Pune.

Three arrivals and three departures were cancelled in Thiruvananthapuram, seven arrivals and 12 departures were cancelled in Ahmedabad from midnight to 6 am, and 29 flights were cancelled in Chennai from 9 am until 9 am.

The current operational crisis is attributed to a shortage of pilots and cabin crew following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) regulations, which require longer rest periods for crews.

IndiGo has admitted that it underestimated the number of pilots required under the revised norms.

The government has suspended the FDTL order, stating that operations are expected to stabilize within three days, and has ordered a high-level investigation into the crisis.

