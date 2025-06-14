A video is going viral on social media, where a little foreign girl is named India by her mother, but there is a 'heartfelt' reason behind it and Indian netizens are going in awe. The reason is...

'India' remains one of the popular name in the west. Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have also named their daughter India Rose. Similarly Jonty Rhodes, the legendary South African cricketer, named his daughter India. However, one video is going viral on social media, where a little foreign girl is named India by her mother, but there is a 'heartfelt' reason behind it and Indian netizens are going in awe.

What's in the viral video?

In a now viral video, a man is seen asking little girl,' What's your name?' To which she replies 'India'. The man was pleasantly surprised. Then he asks his mother, who was standing just behind her, “Why did you name your daughter India?” Her reply was so sweet and heart-melting. She said India is a 'beautiful' country that touched her soul, and India is a beautiful name.

The mother replies, “Because it is a beautiful country, such a peaceful name.” The woman said that she loves everything about India, from vibrant colors, rich smells, to vibrant sounds. When the man asks the little girl if likes India and her name, she nods her head saying "yes" with a big smile.

Internet reacts

Indian netizens were in awe with the cute girl and her beautiful name. The video is winning so many hearts on the internet.

One user said, "She is cute and beautiful just like the name INDIA.' Another commented, 'Then she will always (Miss India)'. Third user said, 'Today this Won my heart.'