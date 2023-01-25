Viral video: Food blogger prepares chai in coconut shell, netizens say 'kuch bhi'

screengrab

New Delhi: It goes without saying that Indians adore chai. There is no wrong time to enjoy a cup of hot kadak chai, whether it is early in the morning, noon, or evening. When it comes to preparing this beverage, everyone has a favourite flavour. Some people prefer it sweet and milky, while others prefer a stronger brew. However, have you ever tried tea made in a coconut shell? A video recently went viral on the internet showing tea being prepared in a hollow coconut shell. The short segment has left netizens with mixed reactions. Before we say anything, watch the clip here:

The video was shared on Instagram by Kavita Rai, a food blogger from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, and shows how to make chai in a coconut shell. The video begins with a close-up of Rai placing a clean coconut shell on the stove. She then prepares the chai by putiing tea leaves, water, and brown sugar in the shell. The chai is ready in a few seconds.

The video received over 873k likes and countless reactions. The recipe sparked a lot of discussions online. While some pointed out that using coconut shells can cause a fire hazard, others wrote that using the coconut shell in a desi household will result in a reprimand from their mother.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "yh hm nhi kar skte kuki mummy itna maregi hmko aage se chay nhi pine degi." A second person wrote, "Nice But there should be a disclaimer that making tea like this can be a fire hazard.. " "Abbe yaaar," said a third. Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis on the video.