Viral video: Folk singer showered with wads of cash during 'bhajan' performance in Gujarat, watch (photo: ANI)

Every other day, we often see amazing and unbelieve videos on the internet. In such videos, people do unexpected things that are hard to believe in real life. And now one such video has grabbed the attention of netizens on social media.

The video shows a Gujarati folk singer being showered with lakhs of cash. The singer's name is Kritidan Gadhvi who performed at a bhajan programme in Gujarat's Valsad on Saturday night.

The viral video shows how people are showering Indian currency notes of 10, 20, 50 and 100 on Kirtidan during the bhajan programme organised by Valsad Agniveer Gau Seva Dal. Check out the video here:

WATCH People showered money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event organised in Valsad, Gujarat on 11th March pic.twitter.com/kH4G1KUcHo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

The special bhajan programme was organised for the protection and service of the cow where Gadhvi and singer Vanita performed. Hundreds of people arrived at Valsad to attend the bhajan programme.

"The event was organised to raise funds to serve the cows, which are unwell and can`t move. All the money goes to charity," Gadhvi told ANI.

This is not the first time when people rained lakhs of cash at bhajan programmes. Earlier the Swami Vivekananda Eye Temple Trust organised a bhajan programme to collect funds for a new eye hospital.

The Programme was held at Supa village of Navsari where Kirtidan Gadhvi and another folk singer Urvashi Raddiya`s performed. Hundreds of people arrived at the Supa Village to listen to the programme and showered notes of 10, 20, 50, 100 and 500 rupees in the Bhajan programme.

(With inputs from ANI)