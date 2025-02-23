The Alef Model Zero, an electric vehicle developed by Alef Aeronautics, operates on a system called distributed electric propulsion.

A video of a flying car floating over traffic has gone viral, leaving social media users stunned. The futuristic vehicle, Alef Model Zero, was seen taking flight, resembling a scene from a science fiction movie.

The Alef Model Zero, an electric vehicle developed by Alef Aeronautics, operates on a system called distributed electric propulsion. It features a mesh layer over the propeller blades for airflow and is equipped with eight rotors—four at the front and four at the rear. Despite its advanced design, it currently has a top speed of just 25 miles per hour.

Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny compared the test flight to the historic Wright Brothers' first flight, calling it a major step toward the future of transportation. The company has already received over 3,000 preorders, with each unit priced at $300,000 (Rs 2.6 crore).

Netizens reaction

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users were amazed, others were sceptical. One comment read, "Looks like bad AI to me," while another said, "That's just a drone shaped like a car." Others joked about its design, calling it "the world’s first shadowless car."

