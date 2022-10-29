Viral video: Firecrackers go off from boot of moving car in Gurgaon, 3 arrested for bizarre stunt

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: For both good and bad reasons, the Internet has the ability to make you go viral. Unfortunately, it did not work in favor of these men from Gurugram after a video of them bursting crackers on the roof of their moving car went viral on social media. In the viral video, a car is seen rushing through the streets of Gurugram with a carton of firecrackers on the boot. The fireworks continue to go off as the driver drives through the streets, even as other cars pass by. The incident occurred on the evening of Diwali (October 24).

#WATCH | A video went viral on social media where some people were seen bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car's boot near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram on Diwali (Oct 24). All three people have been arrested: Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram



(Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/UUFCytYLEy — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022



The video has received millions of views since it was shared, with several users demanding to the Gurugram Police to take action. The police took cognisance of the clip and a case was filed in DLF Phase-III police station. “After the video, all three people involved in the incident have been arrested,” said Preetpal Singh, ACP to ANI.

Needless to say, the video quickly went viral for obvious reasons. Netizens praised Gurugram Police for their quick response and lambasted the men for their unacceptable behaviour.