Following a verbal confrontation, the situation worsened when a member of the larger group slapped the DJ.

A violent brawl broke out between two groups at a club in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area over the weekend, with videos of the incident going viral on social media. The altercation reportedly began after a disagreement over the DJ’s song selection, which quickly escalated into a physical fight involving beer bottles and punches.

An X user, who claimed to be a witness, shared a video of the chaotic scene where individuals could be seen throwing glasses and engaging in a heated brawl while staff and other guests looked on helplessly. According to the witness, a group of guests had approached the DJ to request a change in music. This led to an argument that turned aggressive when one of the guests allegedly pushed another person.

Following a verbal confrontation, the situation worsened when a member of the larger group slapped the DJ. In response, the DJ allegedly retaliated by throwing beer bottles, plates, and glasses at the group. The fight soon turned into a full-blown brawl, with both parties hurling abuses and getting physically violent. Eventually, the group that attacked the DJ left the venue, after which the police were informed.

Watch here

The viral video has triggered mixed reactions online, with many criticising the club’s security measures and the behaviour of the individuals involved. “No respect for law and order. Sadly, some things don’t change in spite of being educated,” one user commented. Another added, “Another example of how money doesn’t buy class.” Many also pointed out that incidents of violence at clubs in Delhi have become increasingly common.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in the national capital. Earlier in 2024, a group of young men allegedly opened fire inside a pub in Satya Niketan after a dispute with the manager over seating arrangements. While no one was injured, the police arrested five people in connection with the case.

Authorities are now investigating the latest club brawl, with concerns being raised over the growing trend of violence in nightlife venues.

Also read: IPL 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacts after Gujarat Titans bench Washington Sundar against PBKS, says, 'I have been...'