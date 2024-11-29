In the viral video, two middle-aged men can be seen getting into a physical fight over something.

Delhi Metro is often referred to as the lifeline of the city, with millions of people commuting on it daily. Due to the frequent overcrowding, small scuffles among passengers are not uncommon. However, the incident we are talking about is far from a minor altercation. Recently, a video of a brutal fight between two individuals on the Delhi Metro went viral on social media. As the two men fought, other passengers moved aside, and someone filmed the incident, which is now widely shared.

In the viral video, two middle-aged men can be seen getting into a physical fight over something. They are seen throwing punches at each other, and suddenly one of them falls. Even after falling, neither of them stops fighting. The women seated nearby scream as the altercation intensifies. While some passengers try to separate the two, both continue to fight. The video, which is just 12 seconds long, was shared by the social media account @gharkekalesh, and it's unclear how the fight ended.

The video has sparked amusing reactions from people. One user joked, “Welcome to Delhi Metro. Next station: Fistfight.” Another commented, “Entertainment in Delhi Metro is never lacking.” A user humorously added, "We need to start the Metro in Pune too because we want to see a fight here as well."

At the same time, some people have called for strict action against such incidents in Delhi Metro. Users have pointed out that these kinds of altercations are becoming common on certain metro lines, with some even demanding a ban on passengers who cause such disturbances.