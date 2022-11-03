Viral video: Female teacher grooves and male teacher joins her; what happens next will leave you in splits

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Often the videos showcasing school and college life moments are a treat to watch. From heartwarming to adorable to funny, the types of clips are varied. Now we know that if your morning is already starting to droop, don't worry because a video that is currently going viral on Instagram and other social media platforms will keep you smiling all day. Shared on Instagram by a user named @papisociety, the video features the dance of two teachers in a school program. Yes, we know you're wondering what's so special about this. So, before answering your question, watch the video first. Take a look here:

The viral video begins with the female English teacher leading the dance. When the maths teacher notices the English teacher grooving, he leaps to the centre of the stage and begins dancing in an amusing manner. Meanwhile, the school's principal arrives to stop them, but when she sees that the math sir is not going to stop, she holds her head and walks away. 'Maths Wale Sir after seeing the English teacher,' says the caption of the video. The short clip managed to make us laugh, and we're sure it did the same for you.

READ: Woman IAS officer dances to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol' song, video goes viral

Posted on October 13, the clip has garnered over 18k likes and the numbers are steadily increasing. Netizens didn’t hold back while praising the male teacher for his energetic dance skills. Many also found the whole video to be extremely hilarious. One of the Instagram users commented, "First three seconds of his observation.. Just Indian things." Another wrote, "Seriously soo funny, He just stole the show" "Kuch bhi bolo yaar.... But the steps he does are so difficult! Love the energy!!!" expressed a third. A fourth posted, "Pov: you want to become dancer but you became teacher."