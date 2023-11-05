Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

A courageous female zookeeper's heart-stopping interaction with a massive rainbow python has taken the internet by storm.

In a world where many find comfort in cozy cushions and plush pillows for snuggles and cuddles, there's one female zookeeper who prefers a rather unconventional companion. The official Reptile Zoo Instagram account recently left the internet in awe with a video featuring a remarkable woman fearlessly interacting with a colossal rainbow python. While this extraordinary encounter might be a routine affair for her, it's nothing short of extraordinary for those watching online.

In the captivating footage, the female zookeeper can be seen confidently cradling the majestic rainbow python in her arms. The accompanying caption reads, "We decided to bring out My Love for some sunshine today, and she looks absolutely STUNNING. This beautiful snake's true colors shine on sunny days, resembling a living rainbow."

Uploaded a mere seven days ago, the video has already amassed an impressive 50,000 likes and counting, leaving Instagram users both shocked and enthralled.

As animal lovers marveled at the mesmerizing python, others couldn't help but voice concerns about the potential dangers associated with such intimate encounters. One user commented, "I'd be concerned if snakes of that size wanted to cuddle with me." Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "I've heard that when boas and pythons cuddle, it rarely ends well for the one being cuddled." One Instagram user, clearly overwhelmed, confessed, "Oh my, this would be a nightmare for me. What a courageous woman!" Meanwhile, another couldn't help but point out, "This is what you call living life on the edge."

Others expressed their awe and admiration, with one person declaring, "This is my personal nightmare fuel. This woman is incredibly brave." Another user humorously remarked, "I think this woman is fearless because only someone exceptionally daring would attempt what she does." And a third simply stated, "You're my hero."