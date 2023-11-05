Headlines

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

'Kaddu jaisi shakal leke...': Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reunites with AB de Villiers on 35th Birthday, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

10 unhealthy habits that can affect your digestive system

Tips to manage blood sugar levels this Diwali

10 superfoods to boost immunity during winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over Rs 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

A courageous female zookeeper's heart-stopping interaction with a massive rainbow python has taken the internet by storm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world where many find comfort in cozy cushions and plush pillows for snuggles and cuddles, there's one female zookeeper who prefers a rather unconventional companion. The official Reptile Zoo Instagram account recently left the internet in awe with a video featuring a remarkable woman fearlessly interacting with a colossal rainbow python. While this extraordinary encounter might be a routine affair for her, it's nothing short of extraordinary for those watching online.

In the captivating footage, the female zookeeper can be seen confidently cradling the majestic rainbow python in her arms. The accompanying caption reads, "We decided to bring out My Love for some sunshine today, and she looks absolutely STUNNING. This beautiful snake's true colors shine on sunny days, resembling a living rainbow."

Uploaded a mere seven days ago, the video has already amassed an impressive 50,000 likes and counting, leaving Instagram users both shocked and enthralled.

As animal lovers marveled at the mesmerizing python, others couldn't help but voice concerns about the potential dangers associated with such intimate encounters. One user commented, "I'd be concerned if snakes of that size wanted to cuddle with me." Echoing the sentiment, another user added, "I've heard that when boas and pythons cuddle, it rarely ends well for the one being cuddled." One Instagram user, clearly overwhelmed, confessed, "Oh my, this would be a nightmare for me. What a courageous woman!" Meanwhile, another couldn't help but point out, "This is what you call living life on the edge."

Others expressed their awe and admiration, with one person declaring, "This is my personal nightmare fuel. This woman is incredibly brave." Another user humorously remarked, "I think this woman is fearless because only someone exceptionally daring would attempt what she does." And a third simply stated, "You're my hero."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Chairman Somanath withdraws publishing of his autobiography after controversy

Woman sprints onto tarmac in Australia to catch her flight, video goes viral

Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE