Viral

Viral

Viral video: Fearless monkey emerges victorious in intense battle against king cobra, watch

A jaw-dropping video recently emerged on Instagram, showcasing a daring monkey's intense face-off with a formidable King Cobra.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

In a riveting encounter that has taken the internet by storm, a fearless monkey proved its mettle in a thrilling face-off against a menacing King Cobra. Shared on Instagram by user @tiptopyatra, this gripping video has already garnered nearly 57,000 likes and is swiftly becoming a viral sensation.

Snakes have long been considered terrifying reptiles, and the King Cobra is among the most formidable of them all. This particular encounter between a monkey and a King Cobra, however, showcased incredible bravery and resourcefulness on the part of the primate.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video captures the moment when the monkey came face to face with the deadly serpent. Undeterred by the threat, the monkey fearlessly prepared to confront its adversary. On the other side, the King Cobra, no less determined, was poised for action, ready to unleash its deadly venom.

The monkey, though seemingly outmatched, demonstrated remarkable intelligence and strength. In an epic struggle, it deftly outmaneuvered the Cobra, seizing the reptile and flinging it away with astonishing agility. It was a moment that held viewers in suspense, as the battle raged on.

In the end, it was the monkey's unwavering determination that proved triumphant. With a final, decisive move, it defeated the King Cobra, forcing the formidable serpent to retreat in defeat.

The video's viewers were not short of emotions as they watched this harrowing encounter unfold. One viewer commented, "This is so scary to watch." The sheer intensity of the battle was palpable, leaving many on the edge of their seats. Another viewer aptly described it as an "epic battle," a fitting description for a showdown of such epic proportions.

The third user expressed admiration for the monkey's courage and tenacity, stating, "Great fight back, monkey!" This sentiment resonated with many who watched the video, applauding the primate's bravery.

