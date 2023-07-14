Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

In this extraordinary clip, a man dares to challenge his fears by engaging in an interaction with a massive king cobra—a snake renowned for its venomous nature.

New Delhi: The fear and fascination surrounding snakes are deeply ingrained in the human psyche. While some individuals have a genuine affinity for these reptiles and even keep them as pets, the majority prefer to keep a safe distance.

However, a recent viral video circulating online has managed to capture the attention of even the most snake-averse individuals. In this extraordinary clip, a man dares to challenge his fears by engaging in an intimate interaction with a massive king cobra—a snake renowned for its venomous nature.

The video, originally posted on Instagram by a user named Nick the Wrangler, showcases the man's fearless demeanor as he describes himself as an "animal and reptile addict" in his bio. With a steady hand and calculated movements, Nick confidently handles the enormous king cobra, astonishing viewers with his audacity.

The most astonishing moment unfolds as Nick leans in and plants a kiss on the majestic reptile's head, defying conventional wisdom and showcasing a remarkable bond between human and snake. In a display of both trust and sheer courage, he poses alongside the king cobra, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

Since its release, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 13,000 likes on social media platforms. Social media users have been quick to voice their thoughts and opinions regarding the clip, resulting in a diverse range of reactions.

Many viewers were enthralled by the encounter, expressing their admiration for Nick's remarkable handling skills and seamless execution. One user praised the video, describing the interaction as "Absolutely EPIC," commending Nick's ability to handle the king cobra smoothly while ensuring his own safety.

However, amidst the admiration, there were also voices of concern. Another user, while appreciating Nick's work, expressed worry about his safety, stating, "Dude, I don't personally know you, but I worry about you, man. I appreciate what you do. Stay safe."