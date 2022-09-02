Viral video: Father surprises son with a new puppy, boy breaks down in tears

Screen grab

Videos of puppies cuddling with infants are certain to put a smile on your face. The internet has gone crazy over a video of a dad gifting his kid a puppy. The viral video was uploaded on Instagram by user 'majicallynews.' There are over 4,389 individuals who have left comments on the video, and over 6,08,000 who have liked it.

In the video, a father is seen giving his child a puppy as a gift. The youngster first thinks that his father is giving him a stuffed animal instead of a real puppy, and he only begins to weep once he realises that the puppy he was given was an actual living animal.

In the video, we can see a message, "When you surprise your son with a new puppy and he didn't think that was real at first!" At the bottom, we can see another message, "He was so happy! Such a sweet boy!"

Many Instagram users have commented on the video. One user wrote, "He knows he just met his best friend! Bless his heart." Another wrote, "

I love the loving looks dad is giving his sweet boy!" Another wrote, "What a dear boy to be so affected by his beautiful puppy. He will take good care of that pup and learn a lot about training and patience. Very heartwarming to see his dad understand the tears and accept the emotion."