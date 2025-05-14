The video begins with the son taking center stage on the dance floor, before his father joins in, effortlessly matching his steps and even upstaging him at times.

A heartwarming video of a man dancing with his father during a sangeet function, a pre-wedding celebration, has taken social media by storm. The clip, set to the upbeat Bollywood track "Naach Meri Jaan" from the film Tubelight, showcases the duo's chemistry and coordinated dance steps.

The video begins with the son taking center stage on the dance floor, before his father joins in, effortlessly matching his steps and even upstaging him at times. Their spontaneous charm and joyful energy have captivated social media users, who have been sharing the clip widely.

The original song "Naach Meri Jaan" features Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan, but this father-son duo managed to steal the spotlight with their genuine and joyful performance. The caption accompanying the clip reads, "POV: A dad-son moment you weren’t ready for," which perfectly captures the essence of this delightful video.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named @pyaarkanushka. The video has garnered a plethora of comments and reactions.

Users have praised the father-son duo, with one user commenting, "Whole male samaj is happy," while another added, "Showstopper toh papa hi hain."

A third user said, "super cool father."

Other comments ranged from "mind-blowing" to "amazing," with one user remarking, "Super papa and duper son."

The video's appeal lies not just in the dance steps, but in the warm connection between the father and son. It's a reminder that simple, heartfelt moments can bring immense joy and delight.