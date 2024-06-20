Twitter
Viral video: Father slaps son for shaving, internet outraged; here's why

A viral video showing a father slapping his son for surprising him with a clean shave has sparked intense debate on social media about toxic parenting and the acceptability of physical discipline.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 02:53 PM IST

Social media has recently been abuzz with discussions on the damaging effects of toxic parenting, highlighted by habits such as constant criticism, emotional outbursts, and guilt-tripping. A video now going viral adds fuel to this conversation, showing a father slapping his son after the boy surprises him with a clean shave. The incident has raised significant questions about the boundaries of parental discipline.

Initially posted by a user on the social media platform X, the video gained widespread attention after being re-shared by the popular handle Ghar Ka Kalesh. The caption read, "Son and Father over Son tried to Surprise him with his Clean Shave."

In the footage, the son can be seen looking at the camera before calling his dad to reveal his new look. The father's reaction is immediate and violent; he slaps his son and grabs him by the neck.

The video has sparked a heated debate among X users about whether it is ever acceptable to hit one's child. The majority condemned the father's actions, although some suggested the video might have been staged for effect.

"Hitting your child, of any age, is never acceptable and shouldn't be normalized, even if this may be a joke or staged reel," one user commented. Another echoed this sentiment, writing, "This isn’t funny. It’s the pathetic reality of Indian parenting."

Others speculated about the video's authenticity. "I think a reel is being made," one user remarked, while another provided cultural context: "Okay, so for those who don't know, in some families, boys can only clean shave when their father dies or after their father dies."

The viral video continues to ignite conversations about the impact of toxic parenting and the appropriateness of physical discipline, reflecting broader societal concerns about child welfare and parental behavior.

