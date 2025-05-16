A video of a little boy crying after a langoor snatched food from his hands is going viral on social media, with netizens slamming tha father for reportedly choosing to film the video rather than protecting the kid.

A video of a little boy crying after a langoor snatched food from his hands is going viral on social media, with netizens slamming tha father for reportedly choosing to film the video rather than protecting the kid. The video, shared on ‘X’ by Ghar ka Kalesh, features the kid sitting on a table just when a langoor appears, snatches chapati from his hand and starts eating it.

The kid, seemingly scared, started crying uncontrollably. Meanwhile, his father kept telling him, “Baithe raho. Katega nahi” (Keep sitting. It won’t bite). The man’s act did not sit well with netizens, who accused him of prioritising social media content over the little boy’s safety.

Here’s how netizens reacted

"Why are Indian parents so careless"? an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Bad parenting. Even if the father knows that monkey isn't dangerous, the kid doesn't know it. He is getting trauma. Better way - Take the kid in your arms and play with the monkey, the child will follow his parent."

A third joined, "Really shameful to keep kid in fear and danger".