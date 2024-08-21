Twitter
Viral video: Father-daughter's heartwarming dance in rain will make you go aww

A heartwarming video of a father and daughter dancing together in the rain in Zhejiang Province, China, has gone viral.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

Viral video: Father-daughter's heartwarming dance in rain will make you go aww
In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, a father and daughter from Zhejiang Province in East China are winning hearts across the internet with their joyful dance in the rain. The video, shared by the official Twitter handle of People's Daily, China, shows the pair grooving together with infectious energy, spreading smiles worldwide.

The father and daughter, undeterred by the rain, are seen moving to the beat, their faces lit up with pure joy. The sweet bond between the two and their carefree dance has struck a chord with viewers, quickly turning the clip into a viral sensation.

Here’s how netizens reacted to this adorable moment:

One user wrote, "This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day! Pure happiness!"

Another said, "Their joy is contagious! Made my heart smile."

A third commented, "What a beautiful father-daughter bond. Such sweet moments!"

Someone else shared, "This video just made my day brighter! Love their energy."

"Dancing in the rain never looked so fun! They’re spreading so much joy," added another viewer.

One more user wrote, "This is the kind of content we need more of! Absolutely heartwarming."

The video continues to garner attention, reminding us all of the simple joys in life, even on a rainy day.

