From the world of reels and pictures that Instagram keeps throwing up on our feed, the internet has dug up pure gold for you! Any guesses? Well, it's a beautiful video of a father-daughter duet. Shared by Instagram user Tenzin Ngawang, the video showcases him singing the classic hit 'Aajka tere mere pyaar ke charche' with his daughter.

As Ngawang sings the line - Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche har zubaan par - his little princess chimes in with the iconic Achcha in her cute, baby voice - a moment that will make you smile!

Next, as he croons - Sabko maaloom hai aur sabko khabar ho gayi - the little one joins in with Toh kya, winning hearts online. "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche With My Sweetheart Tenzin Donsel (Mohammed Rafi & Suman Kalyanpur)", the video was captioned.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Today’s cutest video on Insta", an user wrote.

Another user praised the kid, saying, "The little doll won over my heart".

A third joined, "Bestest and purest version of ACHHAAAAAA".