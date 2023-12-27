Viral video: Father-daughter duo's epic dance to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' impresses internet

Brazilian father-daughter duo, Pablo and Veronica, have taken Instagram by storm with their cute dance video to Shakira's 'Waka Waka.'

In a heartwarming video that has taken Instagram by storm, Pablo and Veronica, a popular father-daughter duo hailing from Brazil, showcased their incredible dance moves to Shakira's iconic song 'Waka Waka.' The duo's infectious energy and seamless coordination have left viewers cheering for their heartwarming performance.

Pablo and Veronica, who boast a massive following of over 3.7 million on Instagram, frequently share videos of their dance escapades on the platform. In their latest viral video, the duo, dressed in casual white outfits, exuded joy as they grooved to the beats of 'Waka Waka,' capturing the essence of the upbeat song with their flawless dance steps.

The video, posted just over two weeks ago, has already amassed a staggering 17 million views, showcasing the widespread appeal of their charming performance. Viewers flooded the comments section with praise for the duo, expressing admiration for their dance skills and the endearing bond they share.

Instagram users couldn't help but gush over the adorable display, with comments like "They killed it!" and "Adorable" dominating the conversation. One user even humorously remarked, "She has a cool father, but if I do, my father would rather throw me out of the house."

A third user chimed in, stating, "This is so cool," encapsulating the sentiments of many who were captivated by the infectious joy radiating from the father-daughter duo.