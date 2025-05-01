A video has gained the attention of social media where the father's perfect synchronisation with his daughter, Milli, and his emotive performance of each lyric, has captivated viewers. Many viewers admitted they were so engrossed in his dancing that they almost missed Milli in the frame.

A heartwarming dance video featuring a father and his daughter dancing to Kishore Kumar’s timeless hit song "Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein" has captivated internet users. The 1968 hit from the film Padosan is currently trending due to the infectious energy and adorable chemistry of this father-daughter duo, whose performance has captured the hearts of many.

Shared on Instagram four days ago, the now-viral reel showcases the father and daughter sitting side by side, completely immersed in the song. While the daughter also shares the frame, it is the father’s smooth dance moves, impeccable timing, and expressive face that have stolen the hearts of millions. Right from the very first beat, his captivating performance effortlessly draws the viewer’s attention.

The father's perfect synchronisation with his daughter, Milli, and his emotive performance of each lyric, has captivated viewers. Many viewers admitted they were so engrossed in his dancing that they almost missed Milli in the frame.

The man's impressive expressions have won over the internet. The video's popularity sparked a wave of admiration in the comments section, with social media users sharing their views and praising his dancing skills. It's clear from the comments that he has won over many hearts.

As of now, the video has garnered over 4.8 million views and more than 3 lakh likes on Instagram. The numbers continue to grow.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "I'm so sorry to say this gurl, but he nailed it man !!" Annother wrote, "Man your dad is too good sorry I missed seeing you in the video."

"The kind of daddy one should have. U r lucky," said a third user. A user also praised their coordination during dance as he wrote, "Great Jugalbandi."

A fifth user said, "And Uncle ji has stolen the show."