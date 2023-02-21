Viral video: Farmers hails 35-year-old Mahindra tractor on Twitter, Anand Mahindra respond

Screen Grab

Mahindra is a popular Indian manufacturer that is well-known not just for its sport utility vehicles (SUV) but also for its tractors. With India's independence, the firm began reshaping customers' travel itineraries with Jeep-licensed goods, and its tractor sector kept up with the needs of the country's farmers. Mahindra tractors have a stellar reputation for dependability and performance.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently tweeted a video showing a Mahindra tractor that was 35 years old effortlessly pushing a trolley. We were somewhat aback to see that the sugarcane aboard the tram weighed a whopping 12 tonnes!

Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter, “We are happiest when our tractors are your lifelong partners.”

Bala Devkate originally shared the video with the caption, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Anand Mahindra & Mahindra Group. Mahindra 265 DI 35 HP Tractor was taken in 1988. This tractor turned 35 years old. Tractor is still running very well. A trolley loaded with 12 tonnes of sugarcane was removed from the sugarcane field.”

When we continued to read the Twitter message, we found a lot of great responses. There was a statement about how unsafe it was that they were overloading the cart.

Also, READ: Old video of man meeting shark goes viral again, netizens call it 'amazing'

We are happiest when our tractors are your lifelong partners. https://t.co/MVDMBmBeri — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 21, 2023

The Indian public is not enthusiastic about the vehicle scrappage programme. A vehicle's useful life span is set at 15 years, after which it must be discarded. A fitness certificate may be obtained and used to prove continued ownership of a vehicle, but the procedure is time-consuming and the certificate is only good for a limited time.