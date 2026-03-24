Viral Video: Fardeen Khan shuts paps after Laila Khan is mistaken for wife: 'Yeh meri biwi nahi hai'

Fardeen Khan calmly corrected paparazzi after they mistook his sister Laila Khan for his wife Natasha Madhvani. The light-hearted moment went viral, with fans praising his polite reaction.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan recently grabbed attention after a small mix-up with paparazzi during a public outing. The actor was seen leaving with a woman, which led photographers to assume she was his wife, Natasha Madhvani. However, the reality turned out to be quite different.

Paparazzi mix-up creates confusion:

The woman who stood with him at the event was wrongly identified by some people as his wife when photographers began taking pictures and photographers shouted his name. Fardeen immediately corrected them, saying, 'She is not my wife.' He then explained that the woman accompanying him was his sister Laila Khan. The actor showed no signs of losing his composure during their entire conversation. The public response to his video after the situation showed how people appreciated his decision to treat others with respect instead of getting angry.

Fans react to viral moment:

The clip quickly went viral on social media because fans found the moment both humorous and relatable. People admired Fardeen for maintaining a humble demeanour and handling his confusion gracefully.

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Fardeen Khan, who has returned to the film industry after an extended absence, now appears more often in public. The media now shows greater interest in celebrities, which leads to more frequent identification errors because family members who accompany them are not usually known to the public. What started as an embarrassing situation became an entertaining experience for everyone involved. His ability to handle surprise challenges showed Fardeen's relaxed personality and his capacity to deal with unexpected challenges.