Viral Video: Fans gush over Radhika Merchant's THIS gesture towards husband Anant Ambani during..., WATCH

A viral video of Radhika Merchant's sweet gesture towards husband Anant Ambani has left their fans gaga over them.

After hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai home Antilia, the Ambani family organised a grand procession last night, i.e., September 8, to bid a farewell to Bappa.

Meanwhile, a viral video of Radhika Merchant kissing husband Anant Ambani on his forehead has left their fans go gaga over their pure love and unbreakable bond.

Along with Anant and Radhika, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani also joined the procession on a truck decorated by flowers headed to the immersion site. Nita Ambani was seen greeting the people and showering flower petals on them as they gathered to catch a glimpse of 'Antilia Cha Raja' (Lord Ganpati).

Radhika Merchant was captured distributing packets of Prasad to the crowd.

The procession also saw the presence of Nita Ambani’s mother, Purnima Dalal, and sister, Mamta Dalal. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, was also spotted with the family on the decorated flower truck.

The festivities concluded with the immersion of Lord Ganesh idol at famous Chowpatty Beach in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, had on July 12, tied the knot amid star-studded wedding festivities. The grand wedding festivities were joined by a galaxy of Bollywood stars, international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, industrialists, world leaders, and more.