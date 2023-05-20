Viral video: Family happily dances after buying new Mahindra car, Anand Mahindra reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: People's happiness, according to Anand Mahindra, is the "true reward" of working in the automobile industry. The head of the automobile industry was amazed by the reaction of a family who received a new Mahindra vehicle; a video of their reaction has now gone viral online. The happy clip was shared on Twitter by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and it is too good to pass up.

According to his Twitter bio, Manish Raj Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association, uploaded videos of the family dancing on May 16 when they received the automobile. In accordance with the tweet, Dinanath Sahu and his family received the car on the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary.

“JOY OF BUYING YOUR OWN VEHICLE. Of all the deliveries I have seen over the last 23 yrs … this is the one I loved the most. Mr Dinanath Sahu along with his family on his 23rd Marriage Anniversary. Car is such a passion. We will keep fulfilling the Dreams of our Customers,” reads the clip caption.

Anand Mahindra responded to this in a post on Friday by writing, "This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry."



Social media users simply loved the family's spirit and shared their thoughts in the comments.



Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It's not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future. The scene symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive towards destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress.,” posted a Twitter user. “Few things we value the most in life brings pure joy,” commented another. “This is so heartwarming,” added a third. “Wow this is so so good” wrote a fourth.