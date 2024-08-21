Viral video: Family finds 5-foot long cobra in washing machine and then..., WATCH

A five-foot long cobra was found inside a washing machine at a residence in Rajasthan.

A routine task turned into a startling event for a family in Rajasthan's Kota when it spotted a five-foot long cobra inside a washing machine. The unexpected presence of the reptile left the family terrified.

The cobra was later rescued and released into the wild.

The incident took place when a man named Shambhudayal, a resident of Kota's Swami Vivekanand Nagar, went to the laundry room in his house to wash clothes. As he opened the washing machine, he found a five-foot long cobra curled up inside, as per a report by India Today.

Shambhudayal was startled to see the reptile inside his washing machine. He retreated in fear and called a local snake catcher, named Govind Sharma.

Sharma rushed to his house and later rescued the snake to release it into the forest.

"The snake, which measured over 5 feet in length, was carefully extracted from the washing machine. After rescuing the Cobra, I released it into the Ladpura forest, far from the residential area," India Today has quoted Sharma as saying.

Meanwhile, the horrific video has gone viral on the internet, leaving the netizens frightened.