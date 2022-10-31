Search icon
Viral video: Family celebrates house help's birthday, leaves internet divided

On social media, viral video has received over 67 thousand likes and over 9 lakh views after it was posted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

In a heart-warming video, a family can seen celebrating their house help’s birthday. As soon as the video was posted on social media, it received a lot of shares and online users' attention. The woman can be seen in the viral video on social media seeming extremely happy to get a birthday surprise.

The woman became a little emotional after her entire family sang her a "happy birthday" song. She cuts the cake later and shares it with her family. On her special day, the family also prepared a cup of "chai" for her.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral 

 

Since it was posted, the viral video has received a lot of positive feedback from online users. A lengthy message and the video were posted to Instagram by the "Viral Bhayani" account. The video has received over 67 thousand likes and over 9 lakh views. The popular post received comments from over 500 online users.

The lengthy caption reads, “They don’t need gifts just love and happiness is enough for them on such special days! We wanted to bring a smile on her face as she stays alone in the city with her husband and was excited for her birthday, my father in law bought cake for her and we celebrated it together. Sometimes the smallest things you do to make someone smile is what stays with you forever”.

“P.S :Before sleeping every night try to do something good for someone coz it will make you feel alive. Happiest Birthday Maushi! Thank you for always keeping our house clean and tidy without people like you we are @vibzmahajan97,” caption further said. 

 

While many aplauded the kind gesture made my her employers some criticised and said it was for “social media” only. One user wrote, “Respect to this equality” while another commented, “It could be done without doing show-off”. 

