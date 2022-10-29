Search icon
Viral video: Fake Mr Bean issues statement after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in T20 WC

Now after much controversy and uproar, the Fake Mr Bean has finally spoken out about the incident and sent across a message of good faith.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan after defeating them in a crucial T20 World Cup match. Zimbabwe won the Group 2 match by a single run in a nail-biting match, and the internet can't seem to get enough of it. A large portion of the internet viewed Zimbabwe's victory as retaliation for the fake Mr. Bean controversy involving Pakistan. Even Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a swipe at Pakistan, asking them to send the real 'Mr Bean' next time. Now after much controversy and uproar, the Fake Mr Bean has finally spoken out about the incident and sent across a message of good faith. The video of his statement was shared on Twitter by user named Adam Theo. Take a look here:

In the video, Fake Mr. Bean aka Asif Mohammad  expressed his admiration for both Pakistan and Zimbabwe. He kept saying, "I love you Zimbabwe," throughout the video. The lookalike dressed exactly like the real Mr Bean and was seen with his teddy bear. "Here's the official statement from Pakistan's Mr Bean," the caption added.

So, what exactly is this Pak Bean, and why is it so trendy right now?

Before the match, a Twitter user going by the handle 'Ngugi Chasura' responded to a Pakistan Cricket Board post by saying, "As Zimbabweans we will not forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you." 

According to media reports, the 'Pakistani Mr Bean' reference was to Pakistani comedian Asif Mohammad, who performed at the Harare International Conference Centre in 2016. The show, which reportedly cost Zimbabweans $10 each, was a complete failure. People were furious that they had 'lost' money at the show and called it a scam.

Read: 3D Model of 'first human created by God' goes viral; netizens ask, 'Is this Vin Diesel?'

Many Zimbabweans were reminded of the incident and sought'vengeance,' and as soon as Zimbabwe won its thrilling one-run victory over Pakistan on Thursday, Twitter erupted with a slew of hilarious memes about it.

